Bill filed in Oklahoma to reverse law that bans schools from requiring masks

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KOKI) — Some Oklahoma Democrats have filed a bill to reverse the law that bans schools from requiring masks.

Democratic State Representative Melissa Provenzano says she felt the need to author the Safe at School Act.

If passed, it would reverse Senate Bill 658, which prevents Oklahoma schools districts from requiring masks without a State of Emergency in place.

Provenzano says the needs in school districts across Oklahoma are different, and the Safe at School Act is about restoring control to local communities.

She explains, “In Tulsa, it could look different than what is needed in Beggs, and we need to have the ability to make quick decisions without having to wait for a State of Emergency declared by the governor.”

For Provenzano, this is personal. She says her dad, 70-year-old Tom Duncan, died from COVID-19. She says, “I’ve been there and I’ve watched what it does to the body, and I would not wish that on my worst enemy. I think the parents that are coming to me are the ones with children under 12 and the children with special needs that are not able to get vaccinated. They’re asking how are we going to be able to put them in a general education classroom if they’re not able to be protected.”

At Tulsa’s La Fortune Park, we heard from a mom who says she’d feel safer if there was a mask mandate in school. Another mom said she thinks families and parents should be able to choose what is best for their kids, and masks shouldn’t be forced.

She said, “If we were concerned, we’d probably send her with a mask, but I think the way I feel about it as a parent, and my husband too, is her immune system is really strong.”

State Representative Provenzano says she’d like there to be a special legislative session, so something can be done about this bill now, rather than having to wait until normal legislative session in February.

Earlier this summer, Governor Kevin Stitt has said he would not be declaring a State of Emergency. On Facebook, the Oklahoma Republican Party says, “Every Republican legislator in both the Oklahoma House and Senate, except for Representative Ken Lutrell, voted for Senate Bill 658 – which gives health choice to parents.”

