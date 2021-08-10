Cancel
Melissa Reeves Plans Holiday Return To Days Of Our Lives

By Ryan Pratt
fame10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the real Jennifer Horton Deveraux please stand up? It appears that Melissa Reeves, the most notable actress to portray the character, will be returning to Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) this holiday season. The news was first shared by Twitter user Kelli Gustafson, who spoke with Reeves, her husband...

TV SeriesPopculture

'Days of Our Lives' Spinoff: Lisa Rinna Shares First Look as She Returns for 'Beyond Salem'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna shared the first look from the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem set last week. Rinna will return to play Billie Reed, alongside many other past and present Days of Our Lives stars in the limited series spin-off. Beyond Salem will run just five episodes and will be available on NBCUniversal's Peacock, which is also the exclusive streaming home of Days of Our Lives.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

Eileen Davidson Returns for DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM!

The cast list for the DAYS OF OUR LIVES spinoff BEYOND SALEM keeps growing and with even more surprises for fans! Now, Eileen Davidson has been revealed to be joining the limited series for NBC streaming service Peacock. Lisa Rinna, who is reprising her role of Billie Reed for the show, spilled the beans when she shared a shot of Davidson backstage at the studio in her Instagram stories and wrote: “Look who I found!”
TV & Videosfame10.com

Alison Sweeney Plans Imminent Days Of Our Lives Exit

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) star Alison Sweeney has wrapped up her most recent return to Salem. “As always, I had a blast being back and it was so much fun,” Sweeney told Soap Opera Digest about her latest run with the NBC soap. As spoilers indicate, Sami DiMera will...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Is Sami leaving Days of our Lives?

Only a couple of episodes have aired since Days of our Lives returned from a two-week hiatus because of the Tokyo Olympics. The hit NBC soap opera has kept fans on the edge of their seats with lots of twists and turns. The latest storyline shocker involves Sami (Alison Sweeney),...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Days of Our Lives' Charles Shaughnessy Joins General Hospital

Days of Our Lives alum Charles Shaughnessy has booked an appointment with ABC’s General Hospital. Details on the English actor’s role, which was first reported by Soap Opera Digest, are currently under wraps, but he is set for a September debut. But it must be noted (thanks for the reminder, Jason on Twitter!) that back in 1984, he showed up for a short spell as Holly Sutton’s cousin, Alistair Durban.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preempted for Two Weeks

Get ready for some seriously major cliffhangers to rock Salem as DAYS OF OUR LIVES will not be airing for two whole weeks! The soap will be preempted from Friday, July 23, through Friday, Aug. 6 so that NBC can broadcast extensive coverage of the 2020 Olympic Games from Tokyo, Japan.
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

Greg Vaughan Exits ‘Days of our Lives’ After Brief Return

Greg Vaughan’s return to “Days of our Lives” was sadly a short one. The actor will exit Salem this week after his character, Eric Brady, heads back to Africa after learning his wife, Nicole (Arianne Zucker), had an affair with Xander (Paul Telfer). On the Monday, July 19 episode of...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spinoff Lands at Peacock

Days of Our Lives is entering the streaming world. NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock has ordered a limited series featuring characters from the long-running NBC soap. The five-part Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will feature past and present fan favorites who are caught up in a mystery involving stolen jewels.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Days of Our Lives Spinoff: Why We’ll Be Watching

Days of Our Lives is expanding on the Peacock streaming service as a new limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Beyond Salem is the first original series from the long-running soap opera, and we are highly anticipating its premiere. Peacock announced that the five-episode series would be bringing back past and present Salem residents. These include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans. Following a recent two-season renewal, the mother show Days of Our Lives will continue airing its 58th season on NBC until 2023. The show introduced us to many notable characters, showcasing their stories of love, loss, and family in the fictional town of Salem. However, the spinoff series setting is in different parts of the world. We’ll be able to see what their lives look like outside Salem. The characters will be spread out across Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Miami, with one factor unifying them. Peacock shared the official storyline for the series, and it already proved worth waiting (It involves a stolen jewel mystery). We have drawn numerous possibilities from the brief snippet of the plot revealed in a press release. Here’s why we are excited to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Carson Boatman Joins Days of Our Lives as Johnny DiMera!

Another offspring of Sami's (Alison Sweeney) is coming to Salem this summer. Carson Boatman has been cast to play Johnny DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Boatman's credits include Lifetime's Stalked by My Doctor and indie films Bedeviled and Runt. People reported Boatman signing onto DAYS, as he recently got...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Marla Gibbs Heads to Days of Our Lives as Paulina's Mother

Legends are reuniting on Days of Our Lives! Soap Opera Digest is reporting that famed actress Marla Gibbs is headed to Salem as Olivia Price, mom to Paulina Price (Jackée Harry). Of course, fans will be excited to see 227 co-stars Gibbs and Harry reunite on screen. Recent Hollywood Walk...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Cast Continues To Grow

Hot on the heels of the news last week that Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem was coming to Peacock-streaming homes everywhere, fresh casting announcements are being dropped left, right and center. Joining Lisa Rinna (as Billie Reed) in her return to the (expanded) DOOL canvas will be Austin Peck...
TV Showsarcamax.com

Lynda Hirsh On This Week's TV Gossip

Since the day it was announced that Cameron Mathison was returning to daytime, there was a lot of guessing as to who he would play. On Aug. 16, the mystery will be answered. Many guessed it would be as Drew Cain in "General Hospital." Give them all cigars. Mathison said the show did not let him know until two weeks before taping. He did some research and learned Drew was a good guy. He is the father of Sam's daughter, Scout. Also, he is Jason's twin brother. Drew "died" in a plane crash on a mission to rescue a group of people held captive by the Taliban. Just as she considers Jason her son, the same is true of Drew. The first photos of Mathison as Drew look very gnarly.

