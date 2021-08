Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knocked back reports that he "softened" his stance on sanctions over mask mandates in schools. Some news outlets, including The Miami Herald and Politico, reported on Friday that DeSantis had "softened" or "backpedaled" on his "threats" to cut pay to school superintendents and board members who insisted on mask mandates for children. The reports claimed that DeSantis "backed down" after the Alachua and Broward school districts remained "defiant," and that his office "admitted" the governor had no control over local employees’ pay.