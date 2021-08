Happy Friday, friends! What do you all have planned for the weekend? Today is my husband’s and my thirty-eighth anniversary! Can you all believe we started dating forty-two years ago? What the heck? I still think I am thirty-eight! We are going to one of our favorite places for dinner tonight and then taking a quick trip soon. We didn’t want to leave our girl so soon after she had the baby. I am hoping to do more errands for her so that I can make deliveries to her house this weekend. I have my secret ways of needing to be there (haha!)!