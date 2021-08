It’s been ten years since a Quad Cities team made it to the Little League World Series regionals. Arjav Rawal reports. Southeast will take on a team from Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday at noon C.S.T. in Whitestown, Indiana in the first round of the Midwest Regional. The regional championship is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, with the winner moving on to the 2021 Little League World Series. This is the first time Southeast has played beyond the state tournament since 1975. Southeast is trying to be the fifth team from the Quad City-area since 2001 to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.