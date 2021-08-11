Cancel
Congress & Courts

Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after false COVID-19 statements

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 3 days ago
Twitter on Tuesday said it suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) account for one week following a violation of the platform’s rules. 

Congress & Courts

US Rep. Greene gets longest Twitter suspension yet

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - It's another Twitter suspension for Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing. Greene tweeted on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration "should not approve the covid vaccines." "These vaccines are...
Congress & Courts
UPI News

YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul violated YouTube's three-strike policy after posting a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting COVID-19, resulting in a seven-day ban from the media platform on Tuesday. A YouTube spokesperson said his video contained "countervailing views from local health authorities," according to CNN.
Public Health

Southerners may shoot vaccination volunteers, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners would shoot door-to-door immunization volunteers working for the Biden administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation,...
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”. The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”
Congress & Courts

Behind Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest Covid misinformation stunt

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was temporarily kicked off Twitter this week (again) for violating its policy regarding posts containing misinformation about Covid-19. It turns out that posting lies and deceptions about a raging pandemic can really irk a social media giant. Life is full of complicated questions. This is...
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Greene gets 12-hour Twitter suspension over COVID-19 misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours on Monday after she shared misleading claims about the coronavirus. According to a Twitter spokesperson, Greene was suspended for two tweets she sent out on Monday in which she baselessly claimed COVID-19 is "not dangerous" for people who are not obese or under the age of 65.
Congress & Courts

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she believes the impact of the coronavirus in hospitals is limited to crowding in waiting rooms rather than the ERs and ICUs. “We’re human, we can’t live forever,” the conspiracy theorist lawmaker said on Real America’s Voice, which describes itself as a “platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values”:
Protests
Daily Mail

Accused of trespass: Reps Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert blocked from entering DC jail while trying to visit accused January 6 rioters

A group of House Republicans were accused of trespassing by a detention facility in Washington D.C. on Thursday. Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to visit some of those arrested after January 6 and the resulting unrest in the capital. Footage showed Gohmert, of Texas,...

