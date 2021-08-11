Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tony Esposito, Hall of Fame NHL goaltender, dead at 78

By By Kevin Dotson, CNN
WLFI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Fame hockey goaltender Tony Esposito died Tuesday at age 78 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the Chicago Blackhawks. Esposito was a goaltender in the NHL for 16 seasons from 1968 to 1984. After being a member of the 1968-69 Stanley Cup Champion Montreal Canadiens as a rookie, Esposito joined the Blackhawks, where he played the final 15 seasons of his NHL career.

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Esposito
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Tony Esposito
Person
Mark Stanley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame Nhl#The Chicago Blackhawks#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Hockey great Tony Esposito dies

UNDATED (AP) —Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by...
NHLNHL

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the Passing of Tony Esposito

NEW YORK (Aug. 10, 2021) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement on the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito:. “The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito,” Commissioner Bettman said. “From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years. Beyond the individual awards – and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately election to the Hockey Hall of Fame – it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL. ‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the League as one of this game’s great ambassadors.
NHLPensBurgh

Hockey world mourns passing of former Penguin GM Tony Esposito

The hockey world mourned the passing of Hall of Famer and legendary figure Tony Esposito on Tuesday. Esposito is best known for being one of the top goalies in the NHL during the 1970s, when he won multiple Vezina trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks. Later on, he was instrumental in starting the ownership for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early 1990’s.
NHLYardbarker

Remembering Blackhawks’ Legend Tony Esposito

When you have been a part of the National Hockey League since 1926, as the Chicago Blackhawks, you will have some storied names. Players who go beyond being mere men and have become almost mythological figures as the years have gone by. The Blackhawks have plenty of those legends, including Stan Mikita, Pierre Pilotte, and Glenn Hall.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Golden Knights Fleeced. Marc-Andre Fleury to Play for Blackhawks

The Blackhawks acquired a legend in Marc-Andre Fleury for a minor league fourth liner. Marc-Andre Fleury will play in the Windy City. After a few tense days, Fleury has cleared the air and confirmed that he will play in 2021-22, making the trade with the Golden Knights potentially the fleece of the offseason. Fleury will bring a consistent, experienced presence in the net, something the Blackhawks missed last season. He is still capable of stealing games for his team and with a revamped defense corps, the Blackhawks are looking to make a post-season run.
NHLNHL

THE VERDICT: On Ice and Off, Tony Esposito Brought Excellence

Hockey world mourns the loss of ultimate teammate and selfless friend Tony Esposito. Phil Esposito is on the phone, not doing well. He frequently joked about how he's the life of the party, while younger brother Tony was dour because of his occupation. Goalie. You know. Phil lit up a room and Tony emptied it. But that was all schtick, and now it's Phil who is shattered.
Hockeycollegehockeynews.com

Michigan Tech, NHL Legend Tony Esposito Passes Away

Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito passed away Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a National Champion with the Huskies in 1965, a three-time All-American, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988 after an illustrious NHL career. Esposito, a native of Sault...
Kansas City, MOwcn247.com

Royals slugger...A’s streak...NHL's Tony Esposito dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: off-season moves more confusing than first thought

What an off-season the Blackhawks are having this year? Since the 2020-21 season ended it feels like it’s been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, after reflecting on some of the moves made by General Manager Stan Bowman, there’s one that is more confusing than people may have first realized.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Are One of the Least Salary Cap-Efficient NHL Teams

There is plenty to be excited for this upcoming season with the Chicago Blackhawks. They have a new look on defense and in net, Jonathan Toews is pretty much back, and they have a number of young players that look to be headed in the right direction in their budding NHL careers.
NHLbleachernation.com

A Possibly Too Early Projection of the Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 Roster

Hey! Let’s open ourselves up to being very wrong about something, what do you say?. The Chicago Blackhawks are not too far off from the beginning of training camp for the 2021-22 season. There’s not much left to do on the offseason checklist outside of signing Alexander Nylander to a new contract, as he is the last restricted free agent left for the club to sign.
NHLSecond City Hockey

Former Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg announces retirement

In a statement on Twitter, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg announced his retirement from hockey on Friday afternoon. Stalberg, 35, had not played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season, which he split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators. He’d split time between the Swiss National League and Russia’s KHL for the last four years before deciding to hang up his skates for good.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Golden Knights GM puts dagger in Marc-Andre Fleury

Ed Graney should be run out of town for defending Golden Knight General Manager Kelly McCrimmon over the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury. Mr. McCrimmon put himself in the salary cap position. He put the dagger in Mr. Fleury’s back the day he traded for Robin Lehner. He was just pushing it all the way to the hilt this time.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames’ Blue Line Faces Challenges with Loss of Giordano

When the Calgary Flames lost Mark Giordano to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion draft, they didn’t just lose their captain. They also lost a top defenseman and an undoubted pillar on the blue line. The former Norris Trophy winner certainly struggled to start the season but really turned things around after new head coach Darryl Sutter took over. By season’s end, Giordano had proven he was still a legitimate top-pairing defenseman in the NHL and still a valuable contributor to the Flames.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks Business: Still Work To Do

Marc-Andre Fleury has been added to the team. The Defensive group has been overhauled. The team is in a more competitive position for the 2021-2022 season. But there is still work to do for Stan Bowman and Co. Now that the chaotic portion of the offseason is complete, let’s review...

Comments / 1

Community Policy