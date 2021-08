Zimmerman family has been farming in Clark County since the 1800s. This is a story more than 100 years in the making and a story that also just got started over the weekend. A post on social media on Saturday noted that BiZi Farms was in a bind over a water rights issue, an issue that could impact BiZi’s ability to farm in the future. The Zimmerman family has been farming in Clark County since the 1800s.