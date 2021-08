Join SCPRC in partnership with the Public Libraries of Saginaw and Saginaw County Great Start Collaborative for an evening of celebration to wrap up the summer StoryWalks and the summer reading program. School supplies will be given out to the children present (while supplies last), drive-in movie cars will be raffled off for use during the movie compliments of the library and prizes will be awarded during the movie. Bring your lawnchairs, blankets and be ready to settle down for a wonderful showing of Open Season right next to the beautiful Haithco Lake. Cost: Free! Location: Wm. H. Haithco Recreation Area.