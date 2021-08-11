No Big Startup Idea? No Problem. Here's How to Buy a Business.

A better approach: recognizing how pervasive it is and planning with that in mind. When I first started Ethena, I explained the concept of innovative harassment prevention training to my father. Like any good parent, he thought my entrepreneurial genius was actually a terrible idea and advised me to stay put at my job. But when he finally accepted that I was going to start this company, he said, “Make sure you don’t have harassment at your company. That would be bad.”