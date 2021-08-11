Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Anti-minority, anti-Hindu vernacular in Pakistani masses

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): Anti-minority and anti-Hindu vernacular has become acceptable among the Pakistani political elite and now it has trickled down to the masses. The recent vandalisation of a temple in Bhong town in Rahim Yar Khan is yet another blatant attack on minorities and their place of...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Vandalism#Anti Hindu#Ani#The Nation#Punjab#Hindus#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Related
IndiaBirmingham Star

India desires to have peaceful relations with Pak but in te

Washington [US] August 3 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Monday (local time) said India desires to have peaceful and normal relations with Pakistan but in an atmosphere free from terror. In a UN statement, the Indian Ambassador to the UN informed that issues between two...
Relationship Advicealbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak: Christian couple say daughter abducted, married off

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] August 12 (ANI): A Christian couple here has accused the son of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of being involved in abducting, forcibly converting and marrying off their "underage" daughter. The couple in a video message on Wednesday alleged that a resident of their locality had kidnapped...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

3.3 million Pakistani children threatened by child labour

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): About 3.3 million Pakistani children are threatened by child labour that deprives them of their childhood, health and education, according to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Mehmil Khalid, writing a blog post in Dunya News said that despite signing various international conventions...
Religionpersecution.org

BJP Politician Uses False Narrative to Demand Expulsion of Christian Missionaries from India

07/28/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, a member of the Indian Parliament has demanded the expulsion of Christian missionaries from India. Rakesh Sinha, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claims Christian missionaries are taking advantage of the religious freedom rights guaranteed by the constitution and are ruining the culture of Adivasi peoples.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US: Hindu advocacy group spotlights religious minorities pe

Washington [US], August 5 (ANI): An American Hindu advocacy group has hosted a Capitol Hill Speaker Series for US members of Congress and congressional staff to highlight the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan by state and non-state actors. This was the second such briefing of the year by the...
AdvocacyVoice of America

Anti-Taliban Pakistani Political Movement Struggles to be Heard

When thousands gathered in a former Taliban stronghold in Pakistan’s South Waziristan region to denounce the militants’ actions in Afghanistan, the mass rally attracted little attention among Pakistani news networks. Journalists and rights associations say the lack of coverage of last month’s rally is a result of a long-running government...
Religionpersecution.org

Hindu Nationalists Hold Rally in India Advocating for Anti-Christian Violence

Christian Leaders Fear Rally Will Trigger New Wave of Persecution. 08/05/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Hindu nationalist leaders in India held an anti-Christian rally in the Bastar District of Chhattisgarh state. At this rally, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perpetuated false narratives against Christians and advocated for acts of violence against the Christian community.
WorldBirmingham Star

Attack on Hindu temple in Pakistan is unacceptable

London [UK], August 6 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party founder Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the attack and vandalism on a Hindu temple in district Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province of Pakistan. In a statement issued on Twitter, Hussain, who has been living in exile in Great Britain,...
Religionpersecution.org

Christians in India Observe “Black Day” in Solidarity with Dalit Christians

08/11/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN), Christians in India observed a “black day” on August 10 in solidarity with Dalit Christians. This observance was held to highlight individuals who are denied Scheduled Caste protections and benefits simply due to their religious identity.
Religionpersecution.org

Pastor in Central India Brutally Beaten by Radical Hindu Nationalists

Asia News reports that Pastor Bharat from Tichkiya was brutally attacked by radical Hindu nationalists as he was leading a prayer meeting with three other Christians in his home. The radicals accused Pastor Bharat of “enticing” members of the local tribal population into converting to Christianity. After a heated argument, the radicals beat Pastor Bharat and vandalized his prayer center.
Asiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'No constitutional governance in Pakistan'

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): Pakistan has no constitutional governance and attacks on journalists and free speech are rampant in the country, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday. "At this time, there is no constitutional governance in the country and attacks on freedom of expression are...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan fuelling a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 13 (ANI): Hypocrisy and double standards have always been part of Pakistan's political elite's behaviour toward Afghanistan and is fuelling a Taliban takeover in Kabul. Pakistan openly admitted its support to the Taliban, but at the same time repeatedly denied its military support to the Taliban, showing...
Worldhawaiitelegraph.com

Pakistan terror groups join hands with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 12 (ANI): With the US drawdown from Afghanistan on the verge of completion, Pakistan's terrorist groups are extending Taliban full support in recruiting terrorists for the ongoing fighting in the war-torn country to overthrow the current President and the Government of Afghanistan. The United States is concerned...
WorldCouncil on Foreign Relations

Women This Week: Pakistani Activists Call for Domestic Violence Law

August 12, 2021 11:12 am (EST) Spate of Murders in Pakistan Leads to Renewed Push for Domestic Violence Law. Activists in Pakistan renewed their call for a law against domestic violence following the high-profile murder of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a Pakistani diplomat. Last week, a judge denied bail for the parents of the accused, who allegedly assisted their son with covering up the murder. Pakistani lawmakers had made some progress toward a domestic violence law earlier this summer, but after the law passed the Senate, the Council of Islamic Ideology halted the legislation in order to conduct a review to ensure the proposed law aligned with Islam. Notably, no women serve on the Council of Islamic Ideology. The murders of Mukadam, Saima Ali, Keghad Baloch, and Quratulain, have sparked a massive outcry among activists in the country, who warn that domestic violence has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
IndiaBirmingham Star

Pak is making attempt to malign India: MEA

New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI): Ministry of External Affair (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that Pakistan is making efforts to malign India to deflect international attention from Pak's role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for the terrorists. Bagchi's remarks came soon after...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Chinese firm reluctant to resume work on Dasu project

Mansehra (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], August 13 (ANI): After 13 people were killed in a bus blast at the Dasu Hydropower Project, including nine Chinese nationals on July 13, the Chinese firm is still reluctant to resume work. The talks between the Water and Power Development Authority and China's Gezhouba Group...
WorldSFGate

Sri Lanka Catholic Church faults government's bombing probe

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church said Friday that 25 people charged this week in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed 269 people could be “smaller fish,” and accused the government of still not taking steps to identify the true conspirators. The head...

Comments / 0

Community Policy