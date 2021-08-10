Cancel
Colorado Mushroom Foragers Pleased With Good Year Of Picking

By Jacqueline Quynh
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mushroom lovers are saying it’s a banner year for foraging. Of course, we have to remind everyone, not all mushrooms are edible, and can be poisonous.

“Really what mushroom needs is some moisture and some warmth,” Orion Aon said.

(credit: CBS)

Aon runs Forage Colorado , it’s a forum that share information about picking wild foods.  He told CBS4, the moisture from recent rains and higher temps have made conditions perfect for all kinds of varieties to spread.

The season has seen tasty edible mushrooms pop up nearly everywhere around the 10,000 feet elevation mark and beyond.   Some popular mushrooms include Boletes, Chanterelles, Hawkwings to prized Morels, which can fetch $50 dollars per pound.

“When an area is damaged by fire the morels are triggered to fruit, and people have hypothesized that it’s the addition of more nutrients,” Aon explained.

(credit: CBS)

Again, not all are edible along the trail, and psychedelics are thought to be a rare find.

“Take the time to research and learn what you’re after and really come to appreciate it,” Aon added.

Other warnings to keep in mind, raw mushrooms must be cooked. In addition, some public lands require permits to forage, and it’s a good idea to know where public land end, and private land start so you’re not trespassing.

Lastly, keep the number to poison control handy, or if it’s an emergency after eating mushrooms, call 911.

