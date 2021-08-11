Keeler: Forget Bryce Young. Or Spencer Rattler. If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, CSU’s Todd Centeio would be 2021 front-runner.

He is making six figures in name, image, and likeness deals, but Bryce Young’s endorsements are not harming this year’s Alabama team. According to ESPN’s Alex Scarbrough, the sophomore quarterback has signed deals worth more than $800,000 and has been presented offers over $1 million. Despite the chaos it created at SEC Football Media Days, Young and his teammates are more focused on this season. The California native is prepared to be the fifth first-year starting quarterback to lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship. He played in nine games last year; however, the A-Day Game showed fans Young’s true potential.