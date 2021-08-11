Boston Red Sox injuries: Ryan Brasier throws clean inning in first rehab outing, Kyle Schwarber feeling better; Hirokazu Sawamura fine after elbow scare
BOSTON -- Before Tuesday’s game against the Rays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided a series of updates on injured players:. Outfielder/first baseman Kyle Schwarber (right hamstring strain) worked out at Fenway Park for the second straight day Tuesday and is feeling better after suffering a minor setback with his left groin over the weekend. Schwarber took batting practice and ran the bases Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0