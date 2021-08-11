Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boston Red Sox injuries: Ryan Brasier throws clean inning in first rehab outing, Kyle Schwarber feeling better; Hirokazu Sawamura fine after elbow scare

By Chris Cotillo
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON -- Before Tuesday’s game against the Rays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided a series of updates on injured players:. Outfielder/first baseman Kyle Schwarber (right hamstring strain) worked out at Fenway Park for the second straight day Tuesday and is feeling better after suffering a minor setback with his left groin over the weekend. Schwarber took batting practice and ran the bases Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Hirokazu Sawamura
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#The Red Sox#Woosox#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Kyle Schwarber Take Batting Practice With Red Sox

A new face joined the Red Sox on Friday for the start of their stay in Tampa Bay. Kyle Schwarber has reported to the ballclub after being dealt to Boston on Thursday night. The 2021 All-Star currently is not able to play due to a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t completely idle at Tropicana Field. Schwarber took batting practice with the Red Sox before their series opener against the Rays.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Kyle Schwarber, Ramón Laureano

Triston Casas has been making a name for himself in Tokyo. However, you shouldn’t expect to see him in Fenway after he returns stateside. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended 80 games after testing positive for PED. (The Athletic) Chaim Bloom thinks Kyle Schwarber was the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Jarren Duran, Blaze Jordan

Kyle Schwarber could be in for a lot of outfield work once he gets back since Jarren Duran hasn’t had the best start to his MLB career, producing just a 33 wRC+ in his first 48 plate appearances as a major leaguer. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) While Duran finally...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: Dissecting the pros and cons of the Kyle Schwarber trade

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park on June 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) A look at the Red Sox Kyle Schwarber deal. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox finally pulled...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s Red Sox debut delayed after minor setback

Boston Red Sox trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber has experienced a minor setback in the rehabilitation of his right hamstring strain, as he now has a left groin strain as well, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “Sources confirm Kyle Schwarber has suffered a minor setback with a left...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Ryan Brasier Injury: Red Sox Reliever Takes Another Step In Rehab

Ryan Brasier is having his rehab really kicked into gear. The Boston Red Sox reliever has been unable to pitch this season for a variety of reasons. He had a delayed start to his spring training due to the death of his father. Brasier then missed the first two months of the season with a fractured finger, and in a simulated game right before he was supposed to start rehab outings, he was hit in the head with a line drive.
MLBRealGM

Red Sox Acquire Kyle Schwarber From Nationals

The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals on Thursday, it was announced. Schwarber, 28, is on the injured list with a right hamstring strain but is expected to be back within a week or so.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Rehab likely to be brief

Schwarber (hamstring) isn't expected to require a lengthy rehab assignment, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Manager Alex Cora also mentioned that Schwarber had a productive workout Monday at first base, a position at which he will try to learn and maximize playing time with the Red Sox. An exact start date for the slugger's rehab assignment should become clear within a week or so.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Runs bases Wednesday

Schwarber (hamstring) ran the bases at Comerica Park on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. While Schwarber wasn't able to run the bases at full speed, he took grounders at first base afterward. Assuming he feels good after participating in baseball activities, the 28-year-old is expected to begin a brief rehab assignment soon.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Progressing toward rehab assignment

Brasier (concussion) is expected to throw one more live batting practice before starting a rehab assignment, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The righty threw a successful live BP session Wednesday. Triple-A Worcester's pitching coach Paul Abbott said Brasier wasn't flinching or hesitating at opposing hitters' swings. Brasier suffered the concussion when he took a comebacker to the head and was hospitalized June 4. Once he begins his rehab, the 32-year-old figures to require at least a couple of appearances before being ready for activation.
MLBnbcboston.com

Christian Vazquez Might Be Worst Hitter in Red Sox Lineup; Time for a Change?

Tomase: The case for a catcher shakeup as Vazquez scuffles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. In April, Red Sox manager Alex Cora proudly referred to Christian Vazquez as one of the best all-around catchers in baseball. Vazquez had just launched homers in consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, cheekily declaring, "I feel sexy at the plate."

Comments / 0

Community Policy