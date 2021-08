Reverend Fran Thornberry Callaway, 80, of Central City, Arkansas, was born with everlasting, sun-shiny smile that touched many lives, on March 24, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama, and passed away peacefully at home with her family on Aug. 8, 2021. She will always be remembered for her “never-met-a-stranger” personality, with a great “gift-of-gab”, and an always happy song in her heart and soul.