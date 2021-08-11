Cancel
Environment

In photos: Where wildfires are blazing around the world

By Ivana Saric
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wildfires raging around the world this week have forced thousands of people to evacuate as flames raze homes and burn across hundreds of thousands of acres of land. Why it matters: Record heat waves propelled by human-caused climate change have triggered many of the fires burning across the U.S. West, Canada, Russia, Greece, Turkey, Algeria and Italy. A new climate report from the UN's IPCC concludes that human influence on the climate system "is now an established fact."

