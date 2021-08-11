Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Alan Wayne Evans, 1947 - 2021

bristownews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wayne Evans was born Nov. 6, 1947, to Bud and Mary Evans in Sacramento, California. He departed this life July 31, 2021, at the age of 73 years, eight months and 25 days. Alan was a 1963 graduate of Depew High School. In 1975, He and Nancy Matherly were united in marriage. The two chose to raise their family in the Bristow/Depew area but relocated to Yale, Oklahoma in 2002. Alan worked in the trucking industry supporting his family for many years as a permits supervisor. Though the hours were sometimes long, he always made time for various sporting events the boys participated in. He loved to fish; he and his family camped often, and this would most of the time involve boating. Alan and Nancy were known to take off in the RV from time to time and it seemed as if he was always working on a car or truck. His grandkids held a special place in his heart and brought him many smiles, moments of laughter and continuous joy.

www.bristownews.com

