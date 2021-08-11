Emmys to be Held in 'Indoor/Outdoor Setting' With Limited Nominated Invitees

The Television Academy revealed Tuesday that “following discussions with health and safety experts” for L.A. County, the organization is limiting the number of nominees who will be allowed to attend the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 as well as the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12. Though invitations have just gone out, the scaling back of ticketed attendees will mean that nominated teams consisting of three or more will be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. “Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards,” the Academy states in their announcement....