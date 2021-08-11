Cancel
Emmys to be Held in 'Indoor/Outdoor Setting' With Limited Nominated Invitees

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmys will now take place in an “indoor/outdoor setting,” the Television Academy announced on Tuesday. As Variety reports, both the Primetime and Creative ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck of L.A. Live, directly behind its usual indoor Microsoft Theater home, where it was initially set to take place this year. The organization made the decision as Covid-19 cases rise in Los Angeles and across the country amid the Delta variant.

