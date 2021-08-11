These TikTok shelf styling videos are for big readers only

A crew of internet personalities are bringing attention to all the puffball mushrooms, morels, mulberries, and crabapple blossoms hiding in plain sight. Over the last year, during the height of a global pandemic, I wandered through a patch of Technicolor coral mushrooms, harvested razor clams on a windswept beach, and dove headfirst into a lilac bush, gathering blossoms to infuse honey with the heady essence of spring—all without leaving my couch. These flora and fauna adventures came courtesy of my cell phone, Instagram, and my growing obsession with internet foragers—an online community of plant nerds who share their passion for wild edibles on social media.
Comments / 0