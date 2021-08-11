These TikTok shelf styling videos are for big readers only

Here at Who What Wear, we're no strangers to reporting on trends. We're always taking a look at the runways of each season, what's in demand from a buying or production level, looking at what's translating to consumers, and putting it all together into seasonal trend reports that you can look to for inspiration. Mandy Lee, also known as @oldloserinbrooklyn, has taken her expertise as a trend forecaster to the masses on TikTok. While many users on TikTok can be quick to "cancel" certain trends and judge others for wearing them, Lee prioritizes personal style in her trend reporting. She educates her audience on what's new in the fashion scene along with a background on its popularity but will accompany those videos with how to style trends to your taste and remind her followers that it doesn't have to work for them, and that building style takes time.