Carbon County, UT

Lightning sparks 25 acre Cold Springs fire in Carbon County

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEKYs_0bNwJeT000

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Lightning was the cause of the new Cold Springs Fire today shortly after noon near the Roan Cliffs.

As of Tuesday night, the fire is 25 acres and 0 percent contained.

However, Utah Fire Info said fire crews made formidable progress against the blaze. Moderate rain showers in the area also helped out. “Minimal new fire growth,” a tweet read.

Two additional crews were recently ordered to assist the helicopter and four engines already responding.

Also on Tuesday, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Uintah and Ouray Wildland Fire Management Program said the 50-acre East Desolation fire had been discovered west of Moonwater Point, east of the Green River, and north of Bluebell Creek.

The fire is in steep, inaccessible terrain the BIA said. “No structures are threatened,” a post read.


