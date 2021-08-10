2021 Emmy Awards Ceremony Moving Outdoors To LA Live Event Deck

The 73rd Primetime Emmys and the Creative Arts Emmys have been moved to the Event Deck at L.A. Live, next to the Microsoft Theater, to avoid COVID transmission. This will mark the second straight year that the Primetime Emmys will not be held at its traditional home at the Microsoft Theater. “Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination, the TV Academy said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP."