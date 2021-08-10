2021 Emmy Awards Ceremony Moving Outdoors To LA Live Event Deck
It turns out this year’s Emmys are not going to be the great return to traditional awards ceremonies everyone was hoping for. With the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus increasing among non-vaccinated individuals across most of the United States and Los Angeles County, the Television Academy has made some changes to the Primetime Emmy Awards and two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies. Most importantly, they will now take place mostly outside on the events deck of the Microsoft Theater.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0