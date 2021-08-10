Cancel
California State

2021 Emmy Awards Ceremony Moving Outdoors To LA Live Event Deck

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out this year’s Emmys are not going to be the great return to traditional awards ceremonies everyone was hoping for. With the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus increasing among non-vaccinated individuals across most of the United States and Los Angeles County, the Television Academy has made some changes to the Primetime Emmy Awards and two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies. Most importantly, they will now take place mostly outside on the events deck of the Microsoft Theater.

