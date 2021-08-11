The Latest Gadgets for Success at School

REVIEW – My large full size keyboard at my workstation has been a bit of overkill: I rarely use the number pad and could definitely use that space to the right for more mouse space. I was excited to review the Epomaker SK21 numpad and move to a smaller everyday keyboard. Overall I’m pretty pleased with it, and it had features and functions that went above and beyond a simple numpad replacement. However, I did run into headaches with the software and incompatibility with most of my docking stations and USB hubs. Depending on what you want to use a separate numpad for, this might be a good device for you.