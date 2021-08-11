Cancel
The Latest Gadgets for Success at School

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon’s tech expert is here to offer parents, teachers, and students of all ages the perfect tools to enhance the learning experience. If you’re introducing your child to the responsibility of a first phone, the TCL 10 5G UW is a great option (and under $400). The powerful processor and quick-charge battery keeps your family connected and reassured all day, backed by the lightning-fast speed of Verizon’s 5G network. Experience super-fast downloads, stream 4K video and video-chat in high definition with ultra-low lag – also important for after-school check-ins as parents return to work. And don’t forget to take advantage of Verizon Smart Family Basic to manage and monitor the apps and sites your child visits.

