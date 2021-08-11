Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here's 12 minutes of Forza Horizon 5 gameplay footage

By Shaun Prescott
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forza Horizon 5 got its big map reveal earlier this week and James has already had some thoughts about it: it has a big volcano, there are lots of sand dunes to hurtle over, and urban street racing may take a backseat. Now, YouTuber Don Joewon Song has uploaded a lengthy video with a generous amount of open world free roaming, so we can get a feel for what it's like to be in the map.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Minutes#England#Playground Games#Forza Horizon 5#Mexican#Forza Horizon 4#Australian#Antipodean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' Newest Game Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, one of which is a brand new release that literally just released today, Tuesday, July 20. More specifically, and for an unspecified limited amount of time, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can download and play Cris Tales, a love letter to classic JRPGs from developer Dreams Uncorporated and publisher Modus Games that just released today, and for everyone not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, at the price point of $40.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.473.947.0 Patch Notes

Update 1.473.947.0 has arrived for Forza Horizon 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Even though we are still awaiting the impending release of Forza Horizon 5 later this year, we are still receiving some small updates for the previous game called Forza Horizon 4.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Stray Gameplay Trailer Sees Players Literally Become a Cat

Prepare to explore the world through the lens of an animal we see in every neighborhood, as the new Stray gameplay trailer sees players literally become a cat and embark on their very own feline adventure. Here’s the new gameplay footage from the folks at Annapurna Interactive and presented by...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Cyberpunk game Stray trailer: Watch five minutes of cat gameplay

During an event last summer, Sony introduced Stray, a new game that will arrive on the PS4 and PS5 consoles in 2022. The game’s main character is a stray cat, which players take control of to navigate through a futuristic cyberpunk city while injured. Fast-forward to this week and we’ve gotten our first long look at the game via a gameplay trailer.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

New Pokémon Snap: check out gameplay footage from the new update

New Pokémon Snap is getting a free content update next week on August 3. We already know that the update primarily consists of three new areas and twenty new Pokémon. To go with that, we now also have a good look at some gameplay from one of the new areas: Mightywide River. Check out the gameplay footage in the video below.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Releases New No More Heroes 3 Trailer

Nintendo released quite the energetic No More Heroes 3 trailer on Friday to show off more of the game that’s coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. The trailer shows fights, intergalactic superheroes, landscaping, action figures, dancing, and plenty more you probably weren’t expecting. The game is still planned exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, so you’ll have to plan on playing it there come August 27th when the game launches.
Video GamesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

If You Like Driving, You Should Be Excited for ‘Forza Horizon 5’

Many fans enjoy watching car racing but might dream of doing it themselves one day. But getting into the big leagues takes talent, years of training, and peak physical condition. So, rather than take to the roads for illegal street racing, you can scratch that itch with a video game. Franchises like Need for Speed and Forza Horizon allow you to immerse yourself in simulated races rendered in glorious HD.
Video GamesCNET

Untitled Goose Game is 50% off at the PlayStation Store today

In a quiet village full of people just trying to make it through a normal day in peace, you are an agent of chaos. Your entire purpose is to mess things up, steal things and knock things over. You are a terrible goose, and this is Untitled Goose Game. It's hilarious, and now that the price has dropped to $10 there's no excuse left for why you haven't added this title to your library.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Lamentum is bringing some survival horror to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam this August

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Obscure Tales have confirmed a release date for the survival horror game Lamentum, and it will be released on August 31st. The confirmed platforms are PC via Steam, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. A demo for Lamentum is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, so you can get a taste of the horror.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Forza Horizon 5 Releases New Info On Biomes & Seasons

Microsoft Game Studios revealed more info this week on Forza Horizon 5 as they released details on seasons and biomes in the game. It's not exactly the most thrilling reveal for a lot of gamers, but if you're a racing fan, you wanna know what kind of courses, terrain, and weather you're going to be dealing with when the game comes around. On Xbox Wire, they give a slight preview to a lot of new areas, including the Tropical Coast, Arid Hills, the Living Desert, Rocky Coast, the urban City of Guanajuato, a Volcano, and more. You can read a snipper below with some screenshots and you can check out the article here.
Video GamesIGN

Back 4 Blood - Open Beta Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming first-person co-op zombie shooter game, Back 4 Blood, and take a look at the cooperative and player-versus-player (PvP) action that participants can expect from the upcoming Open Beta, which begins with Early Access on August 5, 2021. The Open Beta will feature the all-new PvP mode, "Swarm," where two squads of four face off in a best-of-three series of rounds swapping between playing as the Cleaners and the Ridden, as well as additional campaign content. Additionally, the open beta features two maps for the "Swarm" PvP mode, two co-op maps to fight off Ridden, the ability to play as Mom for the first time along with other Cleaners, the ability to play as six different Ridden variants in "Swarm," including the Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher, and Stinger, and more. The Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from August 5-9 for those who pre-order the game. Players can also register for a chance to get into the Early Access portion. Open Beta will continue from August 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.
Video GamesIGN

Chernobylite: First 20 Minutes of Final Release Gameplay

After nearly two years in early access, Chernobylite has officially release on PC. Check out the haunting opening moments to this sci-fi survival adventure. Chernobylite is a horror sci-fi experience that weaves in a non-linear story alongside survival mechanics. It released in August 2019 in early access on Steam, and after many updates, it finally saw a full release on July 28, 2021. Chernobylite is slated to arrive on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in September 2021, with a Xbox Series X|S and PS5 version coming later this year.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Video: Here's Seven Minutes Of The Back 4 Blood Open Beta

Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch this October, but before then, we've got a couple of open betas taking place on Xbox this month so you can try the game out early. Ahead of the first one (which begins later...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Neon White Gameplay Trailer

Check out the gameplay trailer for Ben Esposito's latest game, Neon White, and purge heaven of a demonic invasion while you're at it. Coming to Steam this Winter.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Comes Out Next Month, Console Versions Later

The ancient China-inspired battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint will officially be coming out next month. It had gone through its beta earlier this year and it will soon be ready for players to wage battle against each other. It will launch on PC, but there are plans for other platforms.
Video GamesIGN

Grime: First 15 Minutes of Gameplay

Check out the opening moments of Grime, a tough as nails action-adventure side scrolling RPG where you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue. Grime is available now on PC and Google Stadia. It released on August 2, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy