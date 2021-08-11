Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams have begun clinching spots in the Little League World Series as regional action continued Tuesday. Louisiana defeated Texas West to win the Southwest Region, although both teams will represent the area in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The full tournament will feature only United States teams this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving two teams in each region a chance to compete starting Aug. 19.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracket#West Region#Llws#Daniel Boone National Ll#Littleleague Org#Lafayette Little League#Nolensville Little League#West Side Little League#Saco Dayton Little League#Fargo Little League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nevada History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

Local softball team gets set compete in Little League World Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Daniel Boone Little League softball team is preparing for its first ever trip to the Little League World Series later this month. The regional champions went 4-0 in regional play to punch their ticket to Greenville, North Carolina. The DBLL softball team will represent Missouri in...
Williamsport, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Little League teams file lawsuit after being ousted from world series for positive COVID-19 test results

WILLIAMSPORT-The controversy over the way Little League International has ousted teams from regional tournaments because of COVID-19 positive tests has reached the courts. Two of those teams – Needville, Texas, and Tusla, Okla., - Friday asked a Lycoming County judge to issue a temporary restraining that would reinstate them and allow them to play in the world series that begins Thursday.
Delaware, NJWDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Canal Little League hoping to power their way to World Series

Only two Delaware teams have advanced to the Little League World Series, but Canal hopes they have the power and the pitching to turn the duo into a trio. Canal punched their ticket to the Mid-Atlantic Regional by going a perfect 7-0 in their combined district and state tournaments, including winning three state tournament games by a combined score of 24-1.
Bristol, CTburlingtoncountytimes.com

Little League: 2021 Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament Guide, Schedule, Results

Six teams in the Little League 12-year-old division representing New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. will meet in Bristol, Connecticut Sunday through Aug. 14 in the 2021 Little League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament. The tournament winner will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania...
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Bracket set for NBC World Series

The Great Bend Bat Cats open the 2021 NBC World Series on Wednesday, Aug. 4 against Austin, TX Lonestar Baseball at 12 p.m. The first five days of the 87th NBC World Series will be played at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson with the final six days of the event hosted by the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Little League team to determine seed in World Series tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League baseball team is headed to the World Series after beating Nebraska Thursday, 3-0. Behind the arm of Gavin Weir, who pitched six innings and allowed zero hits yesterday, the team will head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the World Series tournament, which begins Thursday, August 19.
Torrance, CAmynewsla.com

Torrance to Play in Elimination Bracket of Little League West Region Tourney

The all-star team from the Torrance Little League will resume play Tuesday in the West Region Tournament in an elimination bracket game. Torrance will face the all-star team from Las Vegas’ Summerlin South Little League, a 7-6 loser to the all-star team from the Honolulu Little League, Monday. The noon game will be streamed by ESPN+.
Abilene, TXktxs.com

Wylie All-Stars qualify for Little League World Series

The Wylie Little League baseball team qualified for the organization's World Series with a win in the Southwest Regional Tournament on Monday night. Wylie claimed a 3-0 victory over a team from Boulder, Colorado, and advances to play in the regional championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Waco on ESPN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy