Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Cygnus Spacecraft to transport over 8K pounds of cargo, including pizza and apples, to International Space Station

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjgLX_0bNwHXJD00

SALISBURY, Md.  — In an impressive plume of smoke and burning jet fuel, NASA's Antrares Rocket successfully lifted off at approximately 6:01 p.m. from Virginia's Wallops Flight Facility on Tuesday.

The Cygnus Spacecraft will be docked with the International Space Station's Unity Module. The three-month docking also will transport 8,200 pounds of science and research crew supplies for the Expedition-65 crew, consisting of seven members.

Among the cargo are the tools needed to conduct cutting-edge medical, logistical and technological research. The shipment also includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven-station astronauts.

Also flying: a mounting bracket for new solar wings launching to the orbiting lab next year; a material simulating moon dust and dirt that will be used to create items from the space station’s 3D printer; slime mold for a French educational experiment called Blob; an infrared-detecting device meant as a prototype for future tracking satellites.

Life on the Red Planet?: NASA is looking for 4 people to live inside their 3D-printed Mars module for a year

Out of this world: Remastered Apollo 15 photos reveal new details, just in time for mission's 50th anniversary

This marks Northrop Grumman’s 16th Commercial Resupply mission to the space station, and its heaviest payload so far. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday.

“Aloha to the S.S. Ellison Onizuka,” Northrop Grumman said via Launch Control minutes before liftoff. The capsule was named for Hawaii’s Onizuka, the first Asian American in space who died in the 1986 Challenger launch disaster.

The space station is currently home to three Americans, one French, two Russians, and one Japanese; several of the astronauts are a part of Space-X Crew-2, the second SpaceX operational mission in the Commercial Crew Program. It will spend about six months in Space before flying back to Earth in October.

NASA's next launch will occur Sept. 16, when the organization will launch a satellite to photograph Earth's surface. The space station's next resupply will launch sometime in the fall.

The space station is currently home to three Americans, two Russians, one French and one Japanese.

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Cygnus Spacecraft to transport over 8K pounds of cargo, including pizza and apples, to International Space Station

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Apples#Wallops Flight Facility#Unity Module#French#Northrop Grumman#Commercial Resupply#Asian American#Americans#Russians#Japanese#Spacex#Associated Press#Salisbury Daily Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit' as war of words heats up between billionaire space race foes

Elon Musk has hit out at billionaire space rival Jeff Bezos, saying he would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit'. It is the latest barb in a war of words between the two that was kicked into overdrive when NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over Bezos-owned Blue Origin.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus Approaching Station Now Live on NASA TV

A Northrop Grumman cargo ship carrying more than 8,200 pounds of science and research investigations, supplies, and hardware is set to arrive at the International Space Station early this morning. The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft launched at 6:01 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 10 on an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NG-16 arrives at ISS, Northrop Grumman talks Cygnus’ future use

After a 36 hour phasing profile, the S.S. Ellison Onizuka cargo ship, part of Northrop Grumman’s NG-16 mission, has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS). Safely in the grip of Canadarm2, Cygnus was attached to the nadir port of the Unity (Node-1) module for the multi-month cargo delivery and removal process.
Cape Canaveral, FLwmfe.org

Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman is making another supply run to the International Space Station. The speedy, special delivery includes pizza for the seven residents on board. The company’s newest Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the space station Thursday. The...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus on its Way to Station as Crew Maintains Research

The Expedition 65 crew is getting ready for the arrival of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo craft when it arrives Thursday morning. The International Space Station residents also continued microgravity research while preparing for an upcoming spacewalk today. NASA TV will begin its broadcast of the Cygnus space freighter’s approach and...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Startup wants to develop cargo services for Chinese space station

HELSINKI — A Chinese startup is aiming to developing spacecraft capable of supplying China’s space station, with a first small demonstration launch set for 2022. Beijing-based InterSpace Explore signed a deal Aug. 4 with Chinese private launch firm Galactic Energy for launch of the Zengzhang-1 demonstration returnable satellite on a Ceres-1 solid rocket in 2022.
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 12 August, 2021 - Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Arrives

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft's hatch was opened this afternoon after successful rendezvous and berthing operations. At 6:07 a.m. EDT, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur used the International Space Station's robotic Canadarm2 to grapple the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet monitored Cygnus systems during its approach. Cygnus was then bolted into place on the International Space Station's Earth-facing port of the Unity module at 9:42 a.m. EDT. Cygnus will remain at the space station for about three months until the spacecraft departs in November.
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Gate City

Space ship delivers pizza to Int'l Space Station

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo ship reached the International Space Station on Thursday with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts along with other scientific and culinary supplies. (Aug. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

GALLERY: Cygnus spacecraft soars spaceward toward the ISS

On Aug. 10, 2021, Northrop Grumman launched its NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft atop the company’s Antares rocket into Virginia’s perfectly blue skies. Liftoff of the two-stage, 139-foot (42.5-meter) Antares 230+ rocket took place at 6:01 p.m. EDT (22:01 UTC) from Wallops Island, Virginia. It was the end of a five-minute window to launch Cygnus to the International Space Station since Northrop Grumman needed additional time to troubleshoot a helium pressure issue.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

Cargo Ship Arrives at International Space Station

A supply ship built by aerospace company Northrop Grumman arrived at the International Space Station Thursday, delivering 3,700-kilograms of cargo to the orbiting laboratory, the largest load ever. The Cygnus was captured by NASA Astronaut Meghan McArthur using the station's robotic arm. She guided it to the berthing port on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy