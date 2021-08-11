Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook; Will THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds over 35 mph are still likely through 845 PM in parts of central and southern Cook County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Indiana.