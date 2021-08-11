Severe Weather Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manitowoc THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MANITOWOC COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay.