Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

By Tom Westbrook
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdnhT_0bNwHFfN00
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support.

The greenback has already caught a boost from last week's strong U.S. jobs data and from recent remarks by Fed officials hinting that asset purchase tapering is on the cards. Hot inflation could also add to expectations for rate hikes next year.

Six straight sessions of gains against the euro sent the common currency to its lowest since late March overnight. At $1.1720 in early Asia trade, the year's low of $1.1704 is within range.

The yen , which has dropped for five consecutive sessions against the dollar, fell marginally to 110.65 per dollar in early trade, its lowest since mid July.

The greenback also touched a two-week high against the British pound overnight at $1.3827 and a one-month high of 0.9234 Swiss francs , holding near those levels on Wednesday.

"With what we have in hand now, we would expect this pattern (of dollar gains) to continue," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at Cyprus-based brokerage JFD Group, with Wednesday's inflation data offering another possible nudge.

"Another set of extremely high numbers, well above the Fed's objective of 2%, could add to the view that the surge in inflation may not be transitory, and thereby, increase further the chances for an earlier normalisation by the Fed," he said.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the pace of inflation to have eased slightly in July, with headline consumer prices (USCPI=ECI) rising 0.5% for the month compared with 0.9% a month earlier and the annual pace at 5.3% (USCPNY=ECI).

Fed chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said the inflationary pressures are likely to be transitory and linked to economic re-opening, but traders still believe a high number could spur debate at the Fed especially as policy rhetoric begins to shift.

Two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a test for the beginning of interest rate hikes - though a third, Charles Evans, demurred on Tuesday. read more

Besides the inflation data, which is due at 1230 GMT, a speech at 1600 GMT by Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will be closely watched, as will the troubling global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

South Korea reported a record number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while outbreaks in China, through Southeast Asia and in Australia grow steadily. Hospitals in Texas and Florida are filling up with patients. read more

The Chinese yuan and South Korean won both touched two-week lows early in the Asia session, with the yuan hitting 6.4902 per dollar in offshore trade and the won touching 1,155.28 per dollar.

A measure of consumer sentiment in Australia slid to a one-year trough as lockdowns in major cities weigh, and the Australian dollar retraced some of the modest gains it enjoyed on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar last bought $0.7335, while the New Zealand dollar sat at $0.69970.

"Investors have to take on board the possibility of news on Fed tapering at a time when COVID is still very apparent in various parts of the world," said Rabobank analyst Jane Foley.

"The consequence of this is likely to be a firmer dollar," she added, especially if the euro breaches its 2021 low.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Australian Dollar#Tapering#Yuan#Japanese#The Federal Reserve#British#Jfd Group#Uscpi#Uscpny#Federal Reserve Bank#Chinese#South Korean#Covid#Rabobank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Businessai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Extends Gains Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar strengthened in early European trading Wednesday, extending recent gains ahead of U.S. inflation data which could influence Federal Reserve’s tapering thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded around 0.1% higher at...
Businesswincountry.com

Fed’s George says policymakers need to watch inflation expectations

(Reuters) – U.S. consumers are much more aware of inflation levels today than they have been over the past decade and Federal Reserve officials need to monitor inflation expectations closely, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday. “Policymakers have to keep their eye on inflation expectations,” George said...
BusinessFortune

Inflation is not going down anytime soon, according to economic forecasters

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The supply constraints plaguing the U.S. recovery show few signs of dissipating any time soon, weighing on growth and stoking inflation. Forecasters lowered economic growth projections for this year and lifted inflation expectations into 2022...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields extend rising run on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering of bond-buying by the Federal Reserve pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their longest rising run in six months. The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as investors looked...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing's policy signals

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Slips Back, Remains Near Four-Month High

Investing.com - The dollar slightly retreated in early European trading Friday, but remained near its highest level in four months as elevated inflation levels and a recovering labor market point to the Federal Reserve reining in its hefty monetary stimulus in the near future. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT),...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar set for second weekly gain on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, on track for a second consecutive weekly gain versus its major rivals, as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the coming weeks. Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead – RBNZ to Raise Rates, Dollar Awaits Fed Minutes

It’s an electrifying week, with a crucial central bank meeting and a storm of economic releases to spark volatility. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will make history by raising interest rates. However, there is scope for some disappointment in the kiwi, as markets are pricing in a decent chance for a ‘double’ rate hike. Meanwhile, another round of normalization signals from the Fed could begin to reawaken ‘king dollar’.
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index set to rebound amid taper talk

The US dollar index retreated after the latest US inflation data. The headline CPI and PPI were better than the median estimates. The Fed is expected to talk about tapering in September. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a tight range as investors reflect on the mixed US...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears

The week begins with Wall Street vacillating between signs of an improving economy and worries about the Delta variant. This morning, the bias seems to be a bit lower. Maybe that’s in part because of a sharp decline in crude prices to the lowest level since May, below $66 a barrel. Weaker crude demand could indicate worries about falling economic growth both here and in China, where new virus cases are starting to rise. Some of the so-called “horsemen of risk” moved in a bearish direction, with Treasury yields and crude lower early Monday while volatility edges up.

Comments / 1

Community Policy