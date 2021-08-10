Cancel
2017 Anvil Jeep Renegade

Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

PRICED TO MOVE $500 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, ONLY 41,360 Miles! 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Slate Blue Pearlcoat Jeep Cherokee

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 6,875! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below J.D. Power Retail! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS... Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Bright White Clear Coat Jeep Gladiator

Heated Seats, Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Bed Liner, Dual Zone A/C, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Trailer Hitch. Bright White Clear Coat exterior, Mojave trim. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration....
Carssanfernandosun.com

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392

Some of the highest-performing vehicles being offered lately are 4-by-4 trucks — and Jeeps, including this V-8-powered Wrangler 392. They are quicker than almost all high-performance cars and can do things no high-performance car can such as crawl over a boulder and ford through nearly three feet of water. In...
RetailRoanoke Times

2018 Quicksand Toyota Tacoma

PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, ONLY 31,199 Miles! Nav System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, TRD SPORT PACKAGE CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels,...
CarsAutoweek.com

Jeep EV Due in 2023—and It Could Be This Mystery SUV

Jeep plans to field a battery-electric model by 2023, ahead of offering an electric option in every segment by 2025. Plans for electric Jeeps were first revealed during Stellantis' EV day earlier this summer, and were also previewed by the Magneto concept. A rendering shown during a future product presentation...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Quicksilver Metallic GMC Sierra 1500

Nice, ONLY 29,172 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Seats, NAV, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I, AUDIO SYSTEM, PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AND 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, INCLUDES MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY, AM/FM STEREO CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Crystal_black_sili Subaru Ascent

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, Turbo, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive. Touring trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Oxford White Ford Taurus

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 4,177! Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual...
Colorado StateRoanoke Times

2018 Black Chevrolet Colorado

Nice, ONLY 32,691 Miles! 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Steering...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Silver Sky Metallic Toyota Tundra

Nice, GREAT MILES 12,761! $900 below J.D. Power Retail! Apple CarPlay, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS: 18 5-SPOKE ALLOY SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot, Smart...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Kinetic Blue Metallic Chevrolet Cruze

Nice, ONLY 17,414 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. KEYLESS OPEN SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Satellite...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELE... SILVER ICE METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior, LT Trail Boss trim. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Green Apple Hyundai Venue

FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Very Nice, LOW MILES - 4,750! SEL trim. Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Aluminum Wheels, OPTION GROUP 01, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Blizzard Pearl Toyota Avalon

Great Shape. JUST REPRICED FROM $24,789, FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City!, $1,200 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 1500

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 15,421! $1,900 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, LPO, 22 (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE HIGH-GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, Trailer Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Bed Liner, SUNROOF, POWER AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Delmonico Red Pearlcoat Ram 1500

Very Nice, ONLY 32,097 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Hitch, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Summit White Buick LaCrosse

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Memory Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, LaCrosse Leather Group, 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT, Summit White, Light Neutral/Cocoa Accents w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather 1SL, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Oversized Power Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke Machine-Faced Aluminum. Odometer is 31378 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Silky Silver Kia Forte 5-Door

Nice, ONLY 55,367 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! EX trim, Silky Silver exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Remote Trunk...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Highlander

XLE trim. Nice, ONLY 33,169 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, FOG LIGHTS, PROTECTION PACKAGE #3, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW

Nice, GREAT MILES 7,827! PRICED TO MOVE $2,400 below J.D. Power Retail! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 T... RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT, TIRES: LT275/65RX18E BSW A/S, 4x4 SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications...

