The possibility of another solar project in Allen County has concerned citizens once again heading to the commissioner’s office. Representatives of “NABS”, “Neighbors Against Big Solar” voicing their concerns about a proposed project by Belltown Power in Perry Township. It was brought to light around 7-weeks ago when a real estate company started contacting property owners about leasing land for a handsome amount. Nearly 300 residents have now come together to voice concerns about how the un-regulated solar company is conducting business. They don’t denounce the green alternative energy source but have a list of questions about how it will adversely affect the region and what they are offering landowners may be too good to be true.