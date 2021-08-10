Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 10th 2021)

By B. ReadJunk
readjunk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 10th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Queen Bees, One Crazy Summer, The Misfits and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

www.readjunk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#4k Ultra Hd#Dvd#Ultra#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Night of the Animated Dead’ Coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced Night of the Animated Dead is coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The Blu-ray and DVD release date is October 5th, 2021, while Digital drops earlier on September 21st. Night of the Animated Dead is exactly what it sounds like; a retelling of George...
MoviesComicBook

Original Scream Getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for 25th Anniversary

There's a lot to be excited for if you're a Scream fan, because not only do you have an all-new film to look forward to in January of 2022, but the original film will also be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in October, just in time to add it to your collection before Halloween. In addition to the film earning a 4K Ultra HD release, it is also earning a SteelBook release, adding even more excitement for collectors who are planning to add the film to their library of titles. The new 4K Ultra HD release of Scream is expected to hit shelves on October 19th. Pre-orders were not live at the time of writing, but they should be available here at Best Buy in the coming days.
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021

The Bird With The Crystal Plumage [UHD Limited Edition] (Blu-ray) The Movie:In Dario Argento's first giallo, 1970's The Bird With The Crystal Plumage, Sam Dalmas (Tony Musante) is an American writer who is currently living in Rome with his beautiful girlfriend Julia (Suzy Kendall). When he's on his way home after socializing with a friend one night, he heads out into the streets and along the way, completely be chance, he witnesses an attempted murder on the beautiful wife of an art gallery owner.Sam is unable to get inside to save her though, as he gets stuck in between a set of glass doors. All he is able to do is watch the woman suffer and hope that someone can call the police to the scene in time to save her. When he finds out that the woman has survived, the police tell him that she is actually just one of a few recent victims of a serial killer that has been operating in the area. Unfortunately though, none of the other victims survi...Read the entire review »
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘The Guns of Navarone’ 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Details

In celebration of The Guns of Navarone hitting a 60-year anniversary in 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are debuting the classic World War II film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The release date is October 12th, 2021. Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn star in the tale of a...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Blu-ray Review: The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Edition

Blu-ray Review: The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Edition. It’s safe to say that The Transformers: The Movie gets a lot more love today than it did back in 1986. At the time, it wasn’t just a critical and commercial failure. It also infamously traumatized kids by killing off their cartoon toy hero, Optimus Prime. Both Hasbro and the animators had woefully overlooked the degree to which Peter Cullen’s vocals as the robot truck elevated the Transformers cartoon above lazier competitors. To them, he seemed like just another toy, easily replaceable. And if nothing else, the movie did set the stage for the next season of the animated series, which continued to promote new toys.
Moviesthemortonreport.com

4K UltraHD Blu-ray Review: Space Jam

To coincide with the release of the all-new Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has dusted off the original 1996 megahit Space Jam. They've spruced it up with an outstanding new 4K UltraHD edition that looks great, even if it exposes the limitations of the era's live-action/animation combo.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

G.I. Joe: Retaliation – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Rarely, a sequel is actually better than its predecessor, but it should come easy with G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The follow-up sticks close to the source material, which is not what the profoundly stupid G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra did. The film also amps up on the grounded action that the whole toy line is based on. It’s the sort of action film that’s mindless, straightforward, and muy macho. If that’s your jam, then this is a G.I. Joe film that’s going to please you quite a bit.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Growing up in the late 80s and early 90s, Hasbro’s G.I. Joe action figures were my go-to choice for toys. Needless to say, when the G.I. Joe movie was announced, my hype for the film went through the roof. Unfortunately for Joe fans, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra is not what we wanted in a live-action flick. After all, when you add a mouth to Snake Eyes’ mask, then that’s when you know things are not going to end well.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

GREAT WHITE on DVD and Blu-ray on September 7th

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will release the action adventure thriller GREAT WHITE on DVD and Blu-ray on September 7, 2021. GREAT WHITE stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD), Aaron Jakubenko (“Tidelands”), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim...
TV Seriesreadjunk.com

The Herculoids: The Complete Original Series (Blu-ray)

Starring: Mike Road, Virginia Gregg, Ted Eccles, Don Messick. One of my favorite Hanna-Barbera produced animated shows growing up was The Herculoids. The Alex Toth ‘60s cartoon was previously released on DVD, and now it’s available on Blu-Ray for the first time. The show is about a space primitive/barbarian family...
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Luca: Pixar Film Now On Blu-Ray, DVD

Luca, the Italian-set film from Pixar, is now available for audiences to watch at home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. PSA: Please stick around for the credits as there is a post-credits scene. One can’t help but feel bad for Pixar on some level. This is the...
MoviesTechRadar

Best 4K movies: the most stunning flicks on Ultra HD Blu-ray

A film that's bound to receive a wider audience on home video, Alita: Battle Angel soars on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray thanks to some incredible HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and a transfer that's sharper than Alita's Damascus blade. Despite being upscaled from a 2K digital intermediate, Alita: Battle Angel...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – The Unholy (2021)

Directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler, Cary Elwes, Christine Adams and Katie Aselton. A deaf-mute girl appears to be cured after a visitation from what she thinks is the Virgin Mary but a disgraced reporter discovers differently. Based on James Herbert’s 1983 story Shrine,...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Paramount Officially Announces Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For October 19th

Paramount Calling Up 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Of Wes Craven's Slasher Classic Scream on October 19th. We kinda already knew this was coming, it was briefly up for pre-order on Amazon before it was taken down. Now Paramount makes it official - Scream is coming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The film set the bar for an entire generation of slasher films on top of three sequels and a new film coming in 2022 from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection review: Jason Voorhees comes to Blu-ray in an affordable package

For many horror fans, the arrival of the massive 10-film Friday the 13th box set from Scream Factory last year was a dream come true. The 16-disc Blu-ray set finally brought together the entire franchise in one box set (yes, even the contentious 2009 remake). Yet all that content comes at a price, with the Scream Factory set retailing at $160 (though it’s often been as low as $100 online). For fans who just want an affordable box set of the films without the elaborate packaging and exclusive extras, Paramount Home Video has just released the Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection Blu-ray as one slim-downed collection.
MoviesPaste Magazine

4K Ultra HD Comes to Criterion with First Wave of Films Announced

Coveted physical media distribution company The Criterion Collection announced today that it will be introducing 4K Ultra HD films into its expansive library. As reported on their site, the induction will kick off with a slate of six films: Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Powell and Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, Jane Campion’s The Piano, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., The Hughes Brothers’ Menace II Society and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.
TV Seriesscreenanarchy.com

Giveaway: Win a Copy of A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES Season 2 on Blu-ray or DVD

ScreenAnarchy has two blu-ray sets and one DVD set of the second season of the fantasy horror sereis A Discory of Witches to give away this week. Season 2 will be available to own from RLJE Films on DVD and Blu-ray next week but we can hook you up now. Just check out the entry rules down below and enter to win!
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Will Marvel’s What If..? Be on DVD or Blu-Ray and When Will It Be Released?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The excitement continues as Marvel’s What If..? is about to grace the television screens on Disney+ in a few days as it will be taking us all to various non-canonical alternate realities of what could happen had things went on a different path. As one of the series lined up for the fourth phase of the MCU, many have been wondering whether it would be released on DVD or Blu-Ray and if so, when.

Comments / 0

Community Policy