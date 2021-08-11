Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Las Vegas Summer League: Sharife Cooper hits game-winning 3 at buzzer to lift Hawks

NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharife Cooper scored 21 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer to lead the Atlanta Hawks to an 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Tuesday at Cox Pavilion. While there were only 10 lead changes in the game, eight of them took place in...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skylar Mays
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Cassius Stanley
Person
Sharife Cooper
Person
Chris Duarte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Summer League#The Atlanta Hawks#The Indiana Pacers#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAUSA Today

Sharife Cooper taken at no. 48 by the Atlanta Hawks

He had to wait a while, but Sharife Cooper finally heard his name called late on Thursday night. Cooper, Auburn’s second highest rated recruit in school history, was selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the 48th overall pick in the NBA draft. He is the second one-and-done in Auburn program history, as well as Auburn’s third NBA draft selection in as many years. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. The 6-1, 180-pound point guard out of Powder Springs, Georgia, became one of only three players since 2010 to average 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game. His 97 assists last season were the most among SEC freshmen (15th nationally among freshmen). His 14 assists against Ole Miss were the most by an SEC player in a game during the season and second-most in a game by a freshman.
NBAsemoball.com

Hawks sign draft picks Johnson, Cooper before summer league

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson on Thursday before the forward participates in the team's summer league in Las Vegas. The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week. The Hawks on Thursday also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract.
NBAYardbarker

What Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper will bring to the Hawks

There were enough whirlwinds leading up to draft night to make Hawks fans sick yesterday, as it was believe by many that Cam Reddish was on his way out of town so that Travis Schlenk could move up from pick 20. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, as the Hawks stayed put with their two picks, selecting Duke’s Jalen Johnson 20th overall and Sharife Cooper out of Auburn with their 48th pick.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'The draft is in the past': Sharife Cooper locked in with the Hawks

Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper said over the weekend that his focus is strictly on the Atlanta Hawks now, and not those teams that passed on him Thursday in the NBA draft. Cooper was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and one steal in 12 games. He was one of seven players to average at least 20 points and eight assists over the last 25 years.
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks sign Sharife Cooper to Two-Way contract

The Atlanta Hawks had one of the better 2021 NBA Drafts pretty much no matter who you ask. They were able to snatch former potential top-five pick Jalen Johnson out of Duke at No. 20 overall, then, at No. 48, they grabbed Sharife Cooper, an Atlanta high school basketball legend out of McEachern High School via Auburn, who was top-20 on several reputable boards throughout the draft process.
NBAYardbarker

Takeways from the Hawks first Summer League game

This NBA offseason has been so fun. It feels like the season just ended, and we’ve already had the NBA Draft, free agency, and now Summer League has arrived for the Hawks, providing our first opportunity to watch Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson — Atlanta’s two draft selections — as pros. It’s only Summer League, and it’s just one game. If you remember, Trae Young‘s debut as a pro didn’t exactly go as he planned.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Trae Young ‘almost tackled off the court’ after Sharife Cooper buzzer-beater for Hawks

Rookie Sharife Cooper saved the day for the Atlanta Hawks with a buzzer-beater in their Summer League showdown with the Indiana Pacers. Trae Young, who was in Las Vegas to watch, was so hyped that he almost broke the rules. Cooper pulled off the insane corner game-winner for the Hawks following a botched inbound save […] The post VIDEO: Trae Young ‘almost tackled off the court’ after Sharife Cooper buzzer-beater for Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Sharife Cooper makes game winning three

This confirms what every Auburn fan was thinking. Sharife Cooper fell too far in the NBA draft. As the NBA’s summer league games are going, basketball fans have been watching their team’s stars of the future make plays. On Tuesday night, Cooper showed the NBA what he was capable of with nailing a last-second three for the Atlanta Hawks to win the game.
NBAflywareagle.com

WATCH: Sharife Cooper turns Las Vegas into lob city with Jalen Johnson

In his second NBA Summer League contest, Sharife Cooper continued to flash his knack for the spectacular with his second noteworthy dish in as many days. Cooper turned Las Vegas into lob city with an alley-oop toss that brought Auburn basketball fans nostalgic thoughts about the days (while ever so brief) of Cooper tossing lobs to the likes of JT Thor, Jaylin Williams, and Devan Cambridge.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Video: Zaire Wade shows off insane hops with acrobatic dunk

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade certainly made a name for himself throughout his NBA career, but his basketball legacy isn’t done growing. His son Zaire, who is a 19-year-old prospect, shared a video to Instagram recently of his newest addition to his bag of tricks by performing an effortless acrobatic dunk.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Considering Notable Roster Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers have been making a lot of moves for veteran talents this offseason. But according to one report, they could be adding an especially notable one. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are reportedly considering adding point guard Isaiah Thomas to their ranks. The two-time All-Star point guard spent the 2020-21 season mostly out of the NBA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy