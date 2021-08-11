Las Vegas Summer League: Sharife Cooper hits game-winning 3 at buzzer to lift Hawks

He had to wait a while, but Sharife Cooper finally heard his name called late on Thursday night. Cooper, Auburn’s second highest rated recruit in school history, was selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the 48th overall pick in the NBA draft. He is the second one-and-done in Auburn program history, as well as Auburn’s third NBA draft selection in as many years. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. The 6-1, 180-pound point guard out of Powder Springs, Georgia, became one of only three players since 2010 to average 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game. His 97 assists last season were the most among SEC freshmen (15th nationally among freshmen). His 14 assists against Ole Miss were the most by an SEC player in a game during the season and second-most in a game by a freshman.