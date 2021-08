Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.