Tony Esposito, Hall of Fame NHL goaltender, dead at 78

By By Kevin Dotson, CNN
wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Fame hockey goaltender Tony Esposito died Tuesday at age 78 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the Chicago Blackhawks. Esposito was a goaltender in the NHL for 16 seasons from 1968 to 1984. After being a member of the 1968-69 Stanley Cup Champion Montreal Canadiens as a rookie, Esposito joined the Blackhawks, where he played the final 15 seasons of his NHL career.

www.wfft.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

