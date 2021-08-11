Form 4 CareCloud, Inc. For: Aug 06 Filed by: MUNTER CAMERON
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Represents the conversion upon vesting of restricted stock units into common stock on August 6, 2021. These restricted stock units and the shares of common stock issued upon vesting of such units were acquired under the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, without payment by the reporting person.
