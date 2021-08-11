Form 4 CareCloud, Inc. For: Aug 06 Filed by: MUNTER CAMERON

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: "CNOB"), (the "Company"), the holding company for ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it has priced a public offering of 4,000,000 depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the "Depositary Shares"), for gross proceeds of $100,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. Each Depositary Share represents a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company's 5.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 600,000 Depositary Shares. The Company intends to list the Depositary Shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "CNOBP." The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 19, 2021.