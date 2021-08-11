Cancel
Update On CM Punk’s Training Ahead Of In-Ring Return

By Jake
heelbynature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update has been provided on CM Punk’s training ahead of his return to wrestling. According to Fightful Select, CM Punk has done some additional training ahead of his rumored imminent return. As well as doing training of his own, Punk has also trained for his appearance in the upcoming Starz show, Heelz.

