Emmys to be Held in 'Indoor/Outdoor Setting' With Limited Nominated Invitees

"Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards," CBS and the TV Academy said in a joint statement. "Consequently, there will be a very limited (approximately a dozen outlets) Red Carpet for talent arrivals. In lieu of the traditional on-site media coverage, the Television Academy has partnered with CBS to create a virtual media center for the Emmys that will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced on the evening of Sept. 19."