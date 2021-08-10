Cancel
Woodburn, OR

Hwy. 214 closure

By Justin Much
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Highway between Woodburn and Mount Angel is close due to a Tuesday afternoon crash

Public safety crews have closed Highway 214 between Woodburn and Mount Angel due to a Tuesday afternoon crash.

Reports say that a vehicle hit a power pole, taking down the pole and the line. The utility has been notified.

This could be a long closure. A detour is being set up. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.

Portland, OR
