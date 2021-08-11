Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Sailing boats and cycle rickshaws in oil-rich, fuel-light Venezuela region

By Luis BRAVO, Margioni BERMÃDEZ
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qi9Q7_0bNwFGKq00
Franklin Romero fixed a homemade sail to his boat due to lack of fuel for the motor /AFP

Maracaibo is known as the center of Venezuela's oil industry, but a chronic fuel shortage has left fisherman Franklin Romero using a sailing boat, and bus driver Manuel working in a cycle rickshaw.

Venezuela sits on the largest proven oil reserves in the world but has fallen from a high of producing more than three million barrels of crude a day in 2014 to just over 500,000 today, meaning the country needs to import fuel.

Experts blame the government of President Nicolas Maduro for incompetent management and corruption.

Under the blazing sun of Venezuela's northwestern Zulia state, Romero shows off the handmade oars he uses to propel his boat on Lake Maracaibo, one of the largest in South America.

"We use sails because there's no fuel," the wiry Romero told AFP as he returned from his fishing excursion.

He began work just before 6:00 am and returned to the shore in Los Puertos de Altagracia at 10:00 am with seven medium-sized croakers -- a white meat fish that is popular locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKL9X_0bNwFGKq00
Fishermen on Lake Maracaibo often have to row their boats due to the fuel shortages /AFP

The 28-year-old sold five and took two home to his wife and two-year-old daughter.

There was so little wind that he had to row out and back onto the lake, making for an arduous and long journey that used to take just minutes with a motor.

"It's already normal to row or sail," said Romero.

Most of the boats are adapted motorboats whose outboard motors have been removed and replaced with wooden masts and plastic sails, or propellers attached to a small motor.

These need only four liters of fuel compared to the 20 liters required for more powerful outboard motors.

- Constant oil spills -

Fuel has become a luxury in a region where few gas stations have supplies, while customer queues stretch for kilometers (miles) at the few that do have some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNEf0_0bNwFGKq00
Fishermen return home with meagre pickings after a morning on the lake /AFP

While fuel used to be practically free for Venezuelans, it now costs $2 per liter on the black market, which is the only option for most people.

Maduro's government blames US sanctions blocking the South American country from buying either fuel or unrefined petroleum.

Fishermen often borrow money from fishmongers to buy fuel "on credit" and then pay for it later with their daily earnings, which can reach $25 dollars on "very good" days.

Sometimes, though, they can return to shore empty-handed but still with a bill to settle.

"Today I lost fuel, I lost work and I didn't catch anything, I just got tired," said Jonathan, a father of six children who returned with two shrimps and a meagre handful of fish.

Fishermen generally sell their produce in the old colonial city of Maracaibo before returning across the lake to their homes in Los Puertos de Altagracia, but if there is not enough wind they can remain stranded.

The mismanagement of Venezuela's oil infrastructure also means that spills are frequent, and dark patches are visible on the Maraciabo lake as fishermen row or sail past them.

According to the Azul Ambientalistas NGO, there are 25,000 kilometers of oil pipelines in Lake Maraciabo, where oil was first discovered in 1914.

"The leaks are constant," the NGO's Gustavo Carrasquel told AFP.

- 'I will die here' -

In Maracaibo itself, makeshift cycle rickshaws with hand-made textile roofs have taken the place of buses and taxis.

Manuel, who did not give his surname, used to drive a bus that could carry 50 people, now he has to pedal a rickshaw that barely has space for two adult passengers.

"Because of the fuel question, the (bus) owner had to stop and I found myself out of work," said the 28-year-old as he repaired a flat tyre.

He said it cost $200 a day to keep a bus on the road, but it was impossible to earn anything close to that sum from passengers paying fares in the battered local currency.

The bolivar has been decimated by four years of hyperinflation and eight years of recession.

GDP has fallen 80 percent since 2013, and 65 percent of people live in poverty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w22SD_0bNwFGKq00
Maracaibo's bus and taxi drivers have had to swap the ease of driving for the toil of pedaling due to fuel shortages in Venezuela /AFP

Hender Urdaneta, 51, is a proud militant who supports the socialist government often accused of authoritarianism and repressing dissent.

Pedaling a cycle rickshaw has given him back pain but he cannot afford to stop as he has to support his wife, who lost a kidney and needs medication.

Despite the difficulties, he has no intention of quitting the country or joining the 1.8 million Venezuelans living in neighboring Colombia.

"I was born here and I will die here, struggling with my boots on, like a soldier of the homeland, like a militant for the homeland, I'm here working with my cart," he said.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Reserves#Oil Industry#Pipelines#Venezuelans#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
WOKV

Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas — traditional flat, round corn patties — with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to...
AmericasFresno Bee

Venezuela’s Maduro and opposition sign agreement to start talks

Representatives of Nicolas Maduro’s government and the opposition signed a “memorandum of understanding” in Mexico City on Friday night to begin talks aimed at ending a five-year political impasse and addressing the nation’s economic collapse. The head of opposition’s delegation, Gerardo Blyde, said each side’s willingness and the common understanding...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Venezuela Government, Opponents To Launch Talks In Mexico

Venezuela's government and opposition are set to launch a new round of negotiations on Friday in Mexico in another attempt to end a crippling political and economic crisis. The issues of sanctions, elections and political prisoners are on the table, but President Nicolas Maduro has warned he will not bow to "blackmail" by the United States.
Politicswcn247.com

Venezuelan government, opposition leaders to meet in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition are set to begin a new dialogue this week looking for a change in the South American nation's prolonged political standoff. Mexico will host the round of discussions starting Friday. They will be facilitated by Norwegian diplomats. The government of President Nicolás Maduro seeks the easing of crippling economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. The opposition’s demands include an electoral schedule, a massive plan to import COVID-19 vaccines and the guarantee of transparent elections. The U.S. will not participate directly in the process.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Oil-rich Sudan begins to sense Chinese exploitation

Khartoum [Sudan], August 10 (ANI): China has provided numerous interest-free loans and grants to the Sudanese government for diverse projects, but the country has now begun to sense the exploitation being meted out to them by the Chinese. Mario de Gasperi, writing in the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs...
Politics101 WIXX

Venezuela’s Capriles calls for opposition to join regional vote

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles on Wednesday urged the country’s opposition to participate in elections for governors and mayors in November, following boycotts of two major elections in the last three years. Adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro sat out the 2018 vote that led to his...
IndustryPosted by
Yale Environment 360

A Vast South American Wilderness Is Under Siege From Illegal Mining

Until recently, a large swath of southern Venezuela — part of the Amazon basin — was one of the last, great unspoiled areas in South America. The heart of an ancient geological formation known as the Guyana Shield, this region ranges from lowland rainforest to 10,000-foot tabletop mountains and harbors staggering biodiversity, numerous national parks, and the world’s highest waterfall, Angel Falls. It is also home to 27 Indigenous groups totaling 173,000 people.
IndustryBusiness Insider

How $300 million Carnival cruise ships are demolished in Turkey

Looking to cut costs as COVID-19 trashed the industry, cruise lines such as Carnival, Costa, and Pullmuntar sent ships to be demolished. At the Aliaga ship-breaking yards in Turkey, the ships are ripped apart and sold for parts. Ship-breaking is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. The...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil trader bests AMLO with Mexico injunction to import fuels

An oil trader won the right to temporarily keep importing fuels into Mexico after the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador didn’t renew its import licenses. Novum Energy, based in the British Virgin Islands, can keep importing gasoline and diesel from the U.S. into the Latin American nation, a federal court in Mexico ruled on Monday. The injunctive relief for the company’s Mexican subsidiary suspends the effects of the decision by the Energy Ministry to not renew Novum’s licenses, according to the court decision.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Indian Oil, Petronas to retail fuel, gas in India

IOC and Petronas have a 50:50 joint venture, IndianOil Petronas Private. State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will partner with Malaysia's Petronas for natural gas and transportation fuel retailing business in India, Press Trust of India reported on July 30. IOC and Petronas have a 50:50 joint venture, IndianOil Petronas Private,...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Keppel delivers Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel

The vessel is compliant with the Arc 4 and Ice Class 1A notations from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and Bureau Veritas. Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has delivered Russia’s first LNG bunkering vessel (LBV), it said on August 12. The vessel was designed and built by...
Agriculture985theriver.com

With fuel scarce, Yemen’s forests are next casualty of war

KHAMIS BANISAAD, Yemen (Reuters) – Yemeni lumberjack Ali al-Emadi spends hours chopping down an acacia tree with an axe as his 12-year-old nephew helps out splitting logs. In a country blighted by war, Emadi had to turn to logging in his northern al-Mahweet region to eke out a living. An economic collapse has wiped out the farming and building work he used to travel around the country for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy