Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pyongyang warns of 'serious security crisis' over US-Seoul drills

By Patrick Semansky
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cKD7_0bNwF4pN00
Kim Yong Chol is a senior official in the ruling Workers' Party and acted as leader Kim Jong Un's envoy ahead of his Hanoi summit with Donald Trump in 2019 /POOL/AFP/File

Seoul will face a "serious security crisis" for going ahead with its joint military drills with the United States, a senior Pyongyang official threatened Wednesday, saying the South had missed its opportunity to improve inter-Korean ties.

The statement by Kim Yong Chol came just a day after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, demanded Washington withdraw its forces from the peninsula.

The US and South Korean militaries began their preliminary training Tuesday in the run-up to next week's yearly summertime exercise, which the nuclear-armed North has long considered a rehearsal for invasion.

Pyongyang will make the Seoul authorities realise "what a serious security crisis they will face", Kim Yong Chol said in a statement released by the official KCNA news agency.

The South had answered the North's "good faith with hostile acts" after "letting go the opportunity for improved inter-Korean relations", he added.

Kim is a senior official in the ruling Workers' Party and acted as leader Kim Jong Un's envoy ahead of a summit in Hanoi in 2019, meeting then-president Donald Trump in Washington.

The summit collapsed over sanctions relief and what the nuclear-armed North would be willing to give up in return, and talks have since been largely at a standstill, while Pyongyang has retreated behind a self-imposed curtain of coronavirus isolation.

Just last month, Seoul and Pyongyang restored cross-border communications that were severed more than a year ago, announcing their leaders had agreed to work on improving ties.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Seoul's defence ministry said the North did not answer the daily calls made between the two countries on their military hotline, just two weeks after the link was reconnected.

That came after Kim Yo Jong -- a key adviser to her brother -- called Seoul authorities "perfidious" for going ahead with the joint exercises, warning the two allies would face greater security threats.

Seoul and Washington are treaty allies, with around 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea to defend it against its neighbour, which invaded in 1950.

They have already scaled back their annual joint military exercises significantly to facilitate nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

But Kim Yo Jong said: "For peace to settle on the peninsula, it is imperative for the US to withdraw its aggression troops and war hardware deployed in south Korea", adding the North would strengthen its defence and pre-emptive strike capabilities.

Responding to her statement, US State Department spokesman Ned Price stressed that the joint drills were "purely defensive in nature".

"As we have long maintained, the United States harbours no hostile intent towards the DPRK," he said, using the North's official name.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyongyang#Seoul#Us State Department#Yong#Workers Party#Inter Korean#South Korean#Kcna News Agency#Defence Ministry#American#Us State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldInternational Business Times

Cocktails With Kim Jong Un: The Canadian Jailed In China For Spying

Known for having friends in high places, the Canadian businessman jailed Wednesday for spying in China is a fluent Korean speaker whose relationships in Pyongyang go right to the top. Michael Spavor is among only a handful of Westerners who met Kim Jong Un after the leader inherited power in...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Will make them realize’: North Korea warns US, South Korea over ‘hostile acts’

North Korea on Wednesday denounced South Korea for moving ahead with its plan of joint military exercise with the United States despite repeated warnings. In a statement released on state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol said that “peace and trust” touted by Seoul was a mere wordplay as they opted for an alliance with “outsiders” but not with “compatriots”.
WorldArkansas Online

Drills draw warning from N. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that Pyongyang could move to bolster its nuclear and conventional weapons program in response to a major joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea set for this month. "The dangerous war...
WorldPosted by
Vice

North Korea Is Ghosting the South Weeks After Restoring Their Hotlines

North Korea has refused to answer calls from South Korea, after it warned its southern neighbor and the U.S. over their joint military drills this month. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister, of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, denounced on Tuesday the “dangerous war exercises” and accused the South of “perfidious behavior” after the governments restored inter-Korean hotlines last month, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.
MilitaryNew York Post

North Korea issues threat over joint US-South Korea military drills

North Korea on Wednesday threatened to respond to US-South Korean military drill it claims are an invasion rehearsal. Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol condemned South Korea for continuing the allied drills and warned of unspecified counteractions that would make Seoul “realize by the minute” that it had waded into a security crisis.
Militarydallassun.com

North Korea warns of retaliation for U.S.-S. Korea military exercises

South Korea and the U.S. should pay a price for conducting annual joint military drills due to begin this week, said Kim Yo Jong, a powerful North Korean official. The drills have led to increased tensions on the Korean peninsula, after a sudden thaw in relations saw Seoul and Pyongyang agree, in July, to reconnect a hotline cut last year.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Kim Jong Un's sister condemns 'perfidious' Seoul over US drills

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called Seoul authorities "perfidious" Tuesday over the South's joint military exercises with the United States and demanded Washington withdraw its forces from the peninsula. In an unusually explicit comment from a North Korean official -- Pyongyang usually restricts itself to ambiguous calls for the United States to abandon its "hostile policy" -- she demanded Washington pull out its forces from the peninsula.

Comments / 0

Community Policy