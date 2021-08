AMORY – The Amory School Board took action July 19 on a couple of changes that will affect future athletic and other school-sponsored events. On the recommendation of Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars, the school board opted to redirect ticket sales – with the exception of student football tickets which are sold at the schools the day of the varsity home football games – through the online company GoFan. In order to absorb the user fee charged by GoFan, the district will decrease the price of tickets by $1.