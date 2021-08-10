Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Cavanaugh’s River Deck Fires Security Staff Involved In Fight That Left Man Badly Injured

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cavanaugh’s River Deck in Old City tells CBS3 they have fired security staff involved in a fight that left a man badly injured. The family of Enrique Vargas Jr. says security staffers beat him on Saturday as they were clearing everyone out for the night.

The family shared video of the incident with Eyewitness News Monday night, saying they’ve struggled to get answers from management at Cavanaugh’s about what happened and what’s next for those responsible.

“Now my brother is sitting in the hospital with brain damage,” said Rolando Pratts, the victim’s brother. “You can see one of the security guards stomping on my brother’s head and then they chase his friend down the block.”

Cavanaugh’s tells CBS3 the fired staffers broke their strict rules and protocol, and they are retraining their staff.

Police are investigating.

