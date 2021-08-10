Cancel
TV Series

How well do you know the classic Lost in Space episode ''Visit to a Hostile Planet''?

By MeTV Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to MeTV fan Christopher Seeley from Killeen, Texas for submitting this quiz! Do you have a great idea for a quiz? Share it with us!. Irwin Allen’s history-hopping adventure series The Time Tunnel may have gotten canceled after one season, but that wasn’t his only outlet for time travel stories. His most famous series, Lost in Space, featured one such tale right after Time Tunnel got the axe. Coincidence? We doubt it.

TV Seriesmetv.com

Can you guess what other show the cast of Green Acres is on?

10 out of 10. Frank Patterson was in EVERYTHING. He was even in two giant spider movies...TARANTULA and EARTH VS. THE SPIDER. 9/10 pretty good...missed #4 with "EB" (The Henning Cinematic Universe) 7/10. ya know for all the cuties and hotties I like on TV - Barbara Pepper was so...
TV SeriesThe Tab

Ok, how well do you actually know this year’s Islanders? Take this quiz to find out

By now, we’ve been watching the Islanders for an hour, every single day, for over a month. Let that sink in. That is hours of our lives dedicated to watching a bunch of strangers as they lounge around a luxury Spanish villa, couple up and have shit chat together. You’d think we know quite a lot about them as people at this stage, so this Love Island 2021 Islanders trivia quiz is going to test that.
TV ShowsMTV

How Well Do You Remember These Iconic MTV Shows?

WATCH NOW: Stream Daria, True Life, Jersey Shore and more MTV series on Paramount+. Take this trivia quiz to determine how much you know about iconic MTV shows like The Challenge, Beavis and Butt-Head, Laguna Beach and 16 and Pregnant. When you’re done, head over to Paramount+ where you can...
Celebritiesmetv.com

How well do you know the career of Tony Shalhoub?

Tony Shalhoub is a star that keeps on shining. Along with his hit crime series Monk, Shalhoub can be seen and heard in popular film and television franchises all across the decades. But do you think you know all there is about his incredible career? Take the quiz below and...
Santa Barbara, CAplaybuzz.com

How Well Do You Know Meghan Markle?

It was not so long ago that the beloved actress-turned-princess, Meghan Markle, fell in love and, in spectacular fashion, married Prince Harry. Today, of course, the couple lives in a beautiful house in Santa Barbara, CA, where they recently recorded that bombshell TV interview with Oprah (remember that?!). Since then, the couple has been laying (relatively) low, aside from the massive Spotify and Netflix deals of course. Regardless, I know all of us miss the couple's more public days, and, maybe even more so, Meghan's days onscreen as Rachel Zane.
TV Seriesmetv.com

Dr. McCoy's famous catchphrase first appeared in a classic film

It was potentially first used 33 years earlier. Few catchphrases are as iconic as Dr. McCoy’s "I’m a doctor, not a…" line from Star Trek: The Original Series. The phrase would go on to live long after the series. Numerous characters from across the Trek franchise and pop culture would reference the line, including The Doctor from Voyager, Julian Bashir from DS9, and many more.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
Beauty & Fashionmetv.com

Amanda Blake helped design Kitty’s dresses and showed them off in a colorful 1958 fashion spread

She loved creating the wardrobe just as much as playing the character. Kitty Russell became a Western icon first and foremost because of her toughness, her smarts and her unwavering ability to believe in people, even if they didn’t believe in themselves. As the owner of Dodge City’s Long Branch Saloon, she held her own in the fictional Old West and the very real mid-century television landscape that were both dominated by men.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

Netflix’s ‘Blood Red Sky’ Review: Can’t Believe a Vampire Movie Made Me Cry

I went into Blood Red Sky thinking we were going to have a Snakes on the Plane situation but with vampires. And I knew that there was going to be some heart there when it came to the mother and son. But still, Snakes on a Plane kept popping up in my head. Combine that with a look reminiscent of The Strain, and I thought we were just going to get a blood path based on protecting a child from terrorists who want to kill him and take down the plane.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s riveting new true crime docuseries will have everyone glued to their screens

In the opening moments of the new Netflix Heist docuseries, the door handle of a private plane — which appears to be parked at an airstrip, somewhere in the mountains — pops out. The door itself is one of those airstairs, which slowly descends to the ground. An elegantly dressed chauffeur wearing black gloves is waiting off to the side of the plane, holding a car door open. Inside the plane, a stern-looking man wearing black sunglasses helps an elderly woman wrapped in a blanket undo her seatbelt. She leans on him as both the man and the hunched old...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix Subscribers Gripping Their Seats After Watching Snakes On A Plane The Action Horror Movie!

Described by Letterboxd users as “From Dusk Till Dawn” meets ”Snakes on a Plane,” the movie’s quickly-delivered twist reveals that Nadja is definitely a vampire. She makes an attempt to quell the supernatural unwanted effects of her situation has been to guard her son’s notion of her, however, the harmful flight left her no alternative however to unleash her interior monster.

