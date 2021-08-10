How well do you know the classic Lost in Space episode ''Visit to a Hostile Planet''?

I went into Blood Red Sky thinking we were going to have a Snakes on the Plane situation but with vampires. And I knew that there was going to be some heart there when it came to the mother and son. But still, Snakes on a Plane kept popping up in my head. Combine that with a look reminiscent of The Strain, and I thought we were just going to get a blood path based on protecting a child from terrorists who want to kill him and take down the plane.