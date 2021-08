Lamborghini is resurrecting the old nameplate for a new car…. 50 years ago Lamborghini shocked the world when it pulled the sheets off the Countach at the 1971 Geneva Auto Show. Its angular, geometric design was like a shock to the system, setting the tone for the Italian automaker’s design choices for decades to come. Not only did adult enthusiasts fantasize about the supercar, many kids back in the day had a poster of it on their wall. It looks like the Italians are looking to leverage the name’s cachet by resurrecting the nameplate in dramatic fashion.