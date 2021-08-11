Cancel
Podcast #310 – Radioee.net Celebrates 100 Year History of Wireless Communication (now 101 years)

By Eric Klein
radiosurvivor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the show we rebroadcast one of our favorite episodes from one year ago, which was described this way:. On August 27, 2020, nomadic online radio station Radioee.net is presenting a live, translingual 24-hour broadcast, Wireless, featuring 24 radio stations from all over the world. Taking place on the 100th anniversary of the first radio broadcast in Argentina and the first mass public entertainment broadcast in the world; Wireless launches at midnight Buenos Aires time on August 27, 2020. This date is significant, as it recognizes the inaugural Argentinian broadcast from Teatro Coliseo in Buenos Aires on the same day back in 1920, which used smuggled Marconi equipment to present a Wagner opera.

