Celebrating the new school year
It was a festive evening at Liberty Elementary last Thursday. The scent of grilled hot dogs and fresh wood chips on the playground blended with squeals of delight from kids on the inflatables nearby. Inside, throngs of parents and children milled the hallways in search of classrooms. Teachers answered questions about schedules while principal David McFadden greeted the families, some of whom haven’t been in the building for over a year.www.caseynews.net
