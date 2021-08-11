Cancel
Congress & Courts

Blunt, Hawley Split On Infrastructure Bill; Passes Senate

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have split on the vote of a $1 Trillion infrastructure bill. Senator Blunt this statement after voting for the bill:. “As a national transportation hub, Missouri is among the states that will benefit the most from the targeted investments in this bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill authorizes more than $8 billion to help our state improve the safety and reliability of our roads and highways. It includes much-needed funding for ports and waterways. And, it focuses resources toward ending the digital divide that has left nearly one-third of rural Missourians without access to broadband. Location is one of our greatest competitive advantages in Missouri. The investments in this bill will help us maintain that advantage and improve the quality of life for families, businesses, and farmers.”

Missouri State
Josh Hawley
Joe Biden
Roy Blunt
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Twitter
Senate
