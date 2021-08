Sweet Penny is around 5 years old and is ready to meet the love of her life!! Her favorite things are ear scratches and naps by a window!. Please call the shelter at 810-657-8962 for more information. Please email the shelter at societypets@att.net or visit us at sanilaccountyhumanesociety.org for an application. All our cats are fixed, micro-chipped, up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, treated for, and on flea preventative, as well as tested for Feline Leukemia and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. WE DO NOT DNA TEST – ALL OF OUR PETS ARE MIXED BREEDS AND WILL LOVE YOU JUST AS MUCH!