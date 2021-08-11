Cancel
NBA

Hornets' Scottie Lewis: Lands two-way deal

 3 days ago

Lewis (ankle) signed a two-way contract with Charlotte on Aug. 3, Quinton Walsh of the Hornets' official site reports. The Hornets awarded their two two-way slots for 2020-21 to Lewis, the No. 56 overall pick in this year's draft, and 6-foot-10 forward Arnoldas Kulboka, a second-round selection from 2018. Lewis put pen to paper on the deal before he made his debut Sunday for the Hornets' summer-league squad, only to sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Monday against the Kings with a right ankle sprain. The injury isn't believed to be significant.

